On Tuesday, May 3rd, PG&E will be hosting a webinar on wildfire safety, and they will be using assistive technology to help customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

From PG&E:

In an effort to better our outreach to the Access and Functional Needs (AFN) community, we are hosting a series of webinars developed specifically for that audience. This invite is for those in our communities that are deaf or hard of hearing. We will follow up with a separate email for a webinar for those who are vision impaired. Please feel free to share with your tribal membership.

Join Us!

Tuesday, May 3

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/3xbC5Vz

Dial-In: 669-900-6833

Conference ID: 836 5026 8273

Here at Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), we put the safety of our customers and communities first.

Join our wildfire safety webinar on Tuesday, May 3 at noon where we will share our wildfire prevention efforts and resources available for our access and functional needs customers. You will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your feedback with the PG&E team.

Learn more about our:

Planned improvements and partnerships

Medical Baseline Program

Customer resources

English, Spanish and Chinese closed captioning will be available, along with an American Sign Language interpreter.

To view past webinar recordings and to view materials, please visit pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

To contact us directly, share feedback or if you have a question about our safety work, please email us any time at wildfiresafety@pge.com, call us 1-866-743-6589 or visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.