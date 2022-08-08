“THE HOOPA FOUR PROJECT”

Cal-Trans Clean California Local Grant Program Kick-Off Event

The Hoopa Valley Tribe cordially invites you to our Clean California Local Grant Program Kick-Off Event on August 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Neighborhood Facilities, 11860 Highway 96, in Hoopa, CA.

12:00 pm – Opening Remarks, Michael Heminger, KIDE Station Manager

12:05 pm – Joe Davis, Hoopa Valley Tribe Chairman

12:10 pm – Jaclyn Robinson, Hoopa Valley Tribe Planning Director

12:15 pm – Julia Peterson, Cal-Trans Clean California Representative

The “Hoopa Four Project Kick-Off Event” will be part of the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s 39th Annual Sovereign Day Celebration. You are welcome to celebrate our Tribe with us throughout the weekend. Please bring your family and guests as there will be many events to enjoy. A full schedule of events is attached.

Happy Sovereign Day, from the Hoopa Valley Tribe!

About the Clean California Initiative and Hoopa Four Project:

Clean California provides funds to clean and beautify public spaces in underserved communities. More than a billion dollars was allocated to this initiative and $5 million was awarded to the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s Hoopa Four Project which will provide debris removal, beautification, rehabilitation and enhancement to community parks and spaces for ADA accessibility for rolling, walking and recreation. The areas listed by community identified priority are: Pookey’s Park, Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Neighborhood Facilities, and Tish-Tang Campground.

If you have any question regarding this event please contact Raven Wilder-Surber, Planner I

at (707) 599-1293 or raven.wilder@hotmail.com

Hope to see you there!