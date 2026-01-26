A familiar sight returns to Bald Hill

Brothers James and JW Mooney, with valuable support from Alex Bristol of Plant Management, installed the Bald Hill Cross on Friday morning, the 23rd.

Preparation and installation of the cross were a collaborative effort, with each person contributing to ensure the project was completed safely and efficiently.

The cross matches the size of the previous one, standing 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide, continuing a familiar and meaningful presence overlooking the valley.

Only a bit of touch-up paint remains, and once that final detail is complete, the project will officially be finished. Thank you to everyone involved for their time, effort, and dedication in restoring this important community landmark.