The Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District (HVPUD) has officially begun construction on a critical middle mile fiber optic project, marking a major step forward in bridging the digital divide for the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation and the broader region.

Not to be confused with the Hoopa Valley PUD's separate “Fiber to the Home” project, this initiative is part of the State of California’s Middle Mile Broadband Network under Senate Bill 156 (SB 156).

“We have been contracted to build a specific part of the of the state’s regional fiber network,” said Linnea Jackson, General Manager of the Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District. “Nearly 23 miles of fiber optic network from Willow Creek to Weitchpec to the Yurok Reservation Line.”

Funded by the State, Built by the Tribe

This project is made possible through California’s SB 156, a landmark $6 billion broadband initiative aimed at expanding high-speed internet infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities. The funding for the Hoopa segment totals $10.25 million.

“We’re able to complement that with an already existing grant application we have under NTIA’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity program,” Jackson explained. “There is an overlapping section, and we have a cost share that we're able to provide to help make this robust 23-mile fiber optic network come to realization.”

Why Middle Mile Matters

The middle mile fiber project will create the backbone necessary for reliable, scalable broadband in the valley and neighboring communities. While it does not connect directly to homes (that’s the role of last-mile service providers), it’s an essential piece of the puzzle—laying the groundwork for tribal, private, or public ISPs to expand affordable internet services.

“There is a long-standing lack of connectivity and investment in our region,” Jackson said. “This will bring future connectivity which we've lacked for decades. We have unserved members and unserved locations that we need for governmental operations, telemedicine, education, economic development—and we're bringing that and making that a reality here in our region.”

Progress and Timeline

Construction is already underway. The district has received all necessary permits, including encroachment, environmental, and cultural resource clearances, and completed network design.

“We’re on track to complete the project ahead of schedule,” Jackson noted. “We expect to be finished prior to the December 2026 deadline.”

Building Resilience

Currently, internet access into the valley is fragile, relying on multiple wireless relay towers stretching from Humboldt Hill in Eureka to Sugarpine Ridge and beyond.

“In order currently to get internet into the valley, it's a four-tower hop,” Jackson explained. “With this fiber optic network, we're going to have redundancy and the ability to bring in other services from multiple directions in case of a lapse in service.”

A Broader Vision

This project is not only a step toward self-sufficiency for the Hoopa Valley Tribe—it’s a model for tribal leadership in regional infrastructure development.

“It’s very important for our tribe to not only bring connectivity to our tribal members, but to the entire region,” Jackson said. “We’re looking to be sustainable. We’re looking to provide services outside of the reservation to our nearby adjacent communities. We’re looking to be a strong partner on behalf of tribal nations in the State of California, and we take that honor responsibly—with the utmost respect.”