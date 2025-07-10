James McCovey Appointed Chief of Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department

“I just want to make my community proud.”

The Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department has welcomed a new Chief: James McCovey, a longtime local officer who brings deep community ties, broad field experience, and a heartfelt commitment to public service. McCovey’s journey in law enforcement began a decade ago, when then-Chief Eddie Guyer brought him on as security. From there, McCovey advanced through the ranks, completing the federal police academy, serving as an officer and later as sergeant before stepping into the role of Chief earlier this year.

A Chief from the Community

“It means a lot,” McCovey says about leading his home department. “I care for this community. I know everybody, and everybody knows me. I want people to feel safe, and comfortable enough to approach me if they need anything.”

McCovey is also Safety Officer for the Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department, a dual role that strengthens coordination between emergency response services in the valley. “It all goes hand in hand,” he said. “You’re always looking out for everybody, making sure things are done right and done safely.”

Immediate Priorities: Training, Certification, and Mental Health Support

One of McCovey’s first goals is to ensure that every officer under his command has the certifications, background checks, and tools needed to serve effectively and professionally. His long-term vision includes building a fully developed department with comprehensive coverage for the valley.

A top concern for McCovey is the rise in mental health crisis calls. “That’s the most common type of call we get,” he noted. To respond more effectively, the department recently launched a Critical Incident Team (CIT) program and has begun working with regional agencies, including a mental health intervention team known as MIST (Mobile Intervention Services Team), based in Humboldt County.

“These partnerships will help us respond better and make sure people in crisis get the support they need,” McCovey said.

Responding to Theft and Stray Dog Concerns

While drug-related calls are relatively low, theft remains a common concern in the community. McCovey emphasized that patrol visibility is key to deterrence but community involvement is just as important. “If you see something suspicious, call us,” he said. “The community sees more than we do. That information helps us respond and solve cases.”

The department also continues to face challenges related to stray dogs. While the Tribe has an animal control ordinance, it does not currently have the facilities to house stray or aggressive animals, and local rescue organizations are already at capacity. “We’re trying to work with them,” McCovey said, “but it’s a tough issue when we don’t have a place to take them.”

Building Trust Through Visibility and Youth Outreach

McCovey says the key to effective policing in Hoopa is visibility, approachability, and trust. “We like to be present at local events and schools when we can. It’s important to show we’re here not to get anybody in trouble, we’re here to help.”

Two new officers have recently joined the department, and additional security officers are in training and expected to attend the police academy in the near future. The department currently has eight officers, including McCovey, and two officer trainees. Two are SLEC-certified, with two more working toward it. One officer is cross-deputized, and two are preparing to enter the Field Training Officer (FTO) program with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The two trainees will attend the POST academy before going through the FTO process. Expanding capabilities and strengthening inter-agency collaboration remain key goals.

An Open-Door Approach

Above all, Chief McCovey wants tribal members to know that his door is always open. “We’re here for the community. This department wouldn’t exist without it,” he said. “I just want everyone to feel safe, and to know they can come talk to me anytime. We’re not here to judge, we’re here to serve.”

If you have questions, concerns, or upcoming events where police presence may be helpful, the Chief encourages you to reach out. “Let us know,” he said. “We want to be there, and we want to be involved.”