Today, several incumbents and newly elected council members committed to their oath of office during a swearing in ceremony held at the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s headquarters in Hoopa. Each of the newly-elected and re-elected Council Members gave a brief acceptance speech and thanked their constituents.

Incumbent Joe Davis was sworn in to serve his second term as Chairman of the Hoopa Valley Tribe.

Incumbent Isaac Bussell was sworn to serve his second term as Agency Field District Representative.

Daniel Jordan was sworn to serve as the Bald Hill District Representative.

Elizabeth “Liz” Peard-Turner was sworn to serve as the Hostler/Matilton District Representative.

Ben Branham Jr. was sworn to serve as the Soctish/Chenone District Representative.

Elsie McCovey was sworn to serve as an Election Board member.

Tasha Norton-James was sworn to serve as an Election Board member.

Congratulations, Hoopa Valley Tribal Council and Election Board members!